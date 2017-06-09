Question remains: Who killed Annastasia Hester?

Related Coverage Woman stabbed to death in Gresham apartment

GRESHAM, Ore. (KOIN) — Just after 3 a.m. on June 10, 2016, Annastasia Hester called 911 after she was stabbed at the Eastpark Apartments in Gresham.

When officers arrived, they said they found the 36-year-old woman suffering from multiple stab wounds. She was too severely injured to tell police who attacked her. Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital she died a little later.

Now, a year later, police are at a standstill in the case.

Family members told KOIN 6 News they couldn’t imagine the killer being anyone Hester knew.

The Eastpark Apartments at 193 Southwest Eastman Parkway are not far from the Springwater Corridor Trail.

Officers conducted an area search with a police K-9 unit off and on throughout the day. Crews combed through areas of the nearby Springwater Trail for clues, at times on their hands and knees cutting away dense blackberry bushes. A helicopter was brought in to help the manhunt.

Now, Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a reward up to $2500 for information that may lead to an arrest in this case.

Submit an anonymous tip:

TipSubmit — app

By phone: 503.823.HELP

Online

By text: CRIMES (274637), then type 823HELP, followed by the tip