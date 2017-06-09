Small plane makes emergency landing near Hillsboro

KOIN 6 News Staff Published: Updated:
This plane made an emergency landing near Cornelius on June 9, 2017. (KOIN)
This plane made an emergency landing near Cornelius on June 9, 2017. (KOIN)

CORNELIUS, Ore. (KOIN) — A plane was forced to land in a field near Cornelius after it experienced mechanical issues.

On Friday morning, a pilot safely landed a small plane near Skyport Airport.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, it landed at a private airstrip on NW Salzwedel Road.

The plane, which was based out of Hillsboro, landed shortly after it experienced an engine failure at 7 a.m.

The instructor of this training flight reported a loss of oil pressure before making the emergency landing, according to the Cornelius Fire Department.

Officials said 2 people were on board, but neither received any injuries.

Stay tuned to KOIN 6 News for more information soon.

Related Posts