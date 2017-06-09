Small plane makes emergency landing near Hillsboro

CORNELIUS, Ore. (KOIN) — A plane was forced to land in a field near Cornelius after it experienced mechanical issues.

On Friday morning, a pilot safely landed a small plane near Skyport Airport.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, it landed at a private airstrip on NW Salzwedel Road.

After experiencing engine failure at 7am, this pilot safely landed at a private airstrip on NW Salzwedel Road (1/2) pic.twitter.com/AD24N0iKqf — WC Sheriff's Office (@WCSheriff) June 9, 2017

The plane, which was based out of Hillsboro, landed shortly after it experienced an engine failure at 7 a.m.

The instructor of this training flight reported a loss of oil pressure before making the emergency landing, according to the Cornelius Fire Department.

Piper Arrow aircraft made an emergency landing at the private Skyport air strip off Salzwedal Road. Training flight, 2 on board, no injuries pic.twitter.com/TWcVBOmrba — Cornelius FD(Oregon) (@CorneliusFire) June 9, 2017

Officials said 2 people were on board, but neither received any injuries.

