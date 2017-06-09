Photos: Bomb Squad at Hollywood Transit Center

The package was spotted around 12:30 p.m.

Portland police and the Bomb Squad at the Hollywood Transit Center, June 9, 2017 (KOIN)
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A suspicious package closed the Hollywood Transit Center and section of I-84 in Portland Friday afternoon, re-routing traffic and sending an abundance of police to the area.

