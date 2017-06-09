Photos: Bomb Squad at Hollywood Transit Center

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A suspicious package closed the Hollywood Transit Center and section of I-84 in Portland Friday afternoon, re-routing traffic and sending an abundance of police to the area.
Bomb squad at Hollywood Transit Center
Bomb squad at Hollywood Transit Center x
Latest Galleries
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event
-
Gallery: Pope repeats ‘bridges not walls’ after Trump travel ban
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event
-
Gallery: Army nod for Dakota Access pipeline looms; Tribe vows action
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Norris leads Alabama to 4OT win over No. 19 Gamecocks
-
Gallery: Hart helps No. 2 Villanova survive late Georgetown run