OSU pitcher Heimlich won’t play in super regional

Related Coverage OSU pitcher pleaded guilty to child molestation in 2012

CORVALLIS, Ore. (KOIN) — The star pitcher for Oregon State University’s baseball team will be sitting out of the NCAA Super Regional in Corvallis Friday after news that he pleaded guilty to child molestation while he was in high school came forward.

Luke Heimlich pleaded guilty to the felony child molestation charge in August 2012 after a 6-year-old girl accused him of touching her, according to court documents obtained by KOIN 6 News.

Heimlich recently failed to register as sex offender in Benton County as he is required to, but has since registered.

Heimlich released this statement Friday:

I have taken responsibility for my conduct when I was a teenager. As a 16 year old, I was placed on juvenile court probation and ordered to participate in an individual counseling program. I’m grateful for the counseling I received, and since then, I realized that the only way forward was to

work each day on becoming the best person, community member and student I can possibly be. I understand that many people now see me differently, but I hope that I can eventually be judged for the person I am today. I’m so proud of our team’s accomplishment and don’t want to be a distraction. Therefore, I’ve respectfully requested to be excused from playing at this time.

The Beavers play Vanderbilt on Friday and the winner of the best of 3 series will move on to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.