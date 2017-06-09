Stolen car smashes dumpster; teen sought

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KOIN) — A teenager is the suspect in a Friday morning incident where a stolen car crashed into a dumpster and fence in Beaverton.

The teen, Mohamed Wahab, allegedly stole the car and crashed near Southwest Park Way and Butner Road just before 6 a.m., the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said. Police pursued the red SUV after it ran a stop sign at the intersection, according to officials.

However, the chase quickly ended.

Authorities said after the crash, Wahab ran away and may be armed.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office said they found a gun as well as drugs in the car.

Beaverton police later reported the SUV was stolen earlier on Hyland Way in Beaverton.

SUV stolen off Hyland Way then crashed after an elude with the sheriff's office. Keep vehicles locked and free of valuables & weapons. (PA) pic.twitter.com/H1NaYdO5Kd — Beaverton Police (@BeavertonPolice) June 9, 2017

Both Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Beaverton police brought in K-9 units to search for Wahab. Officials urge people to call 911 if they spot him.

Stay tuned to KOIN 6 News as this story develops.