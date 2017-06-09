Hooded man robs Cedar Mill Umpqua Bank

He implied he was armed during the robbery

KOIN 6 News Staff Published:
Deputies investigate a robbery at the Umpqua Bank on SW Barnes Road on June 9, 2017. (WCSO)
Deputies investigate a robbery at the Umpqua Bank on SW Barnes Road on June 9, 2017. (WCSO)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man who implied he had a weapon robbed the Umpqua Bank on SW Barnes Road Friday evening.

Security camera images show the man accused of robbing the Umpqua Bank on SW Barnes Road on June 9, 2017. (WCSO)
Security camera images show the man accused of robbing the Umpqua Bank on SW Barnes Road on June 9, 2017. (WCSO)

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said around 5 p.m. the man walked in, implied he was armed and demanded money. He left with an undisclosed amount of cash and ran away.

Deputies and Beaverton Police Officer Gaunt and his K9 partner Ike searched the area but did not find the suspect.

Security cameras show the man was wearing a dark jacket with a hood and dark sun glasses, but no other suspect description was provided.

If you can help identify the man, call 503.629.0111.