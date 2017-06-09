Hooded man robs Cedar Mill Umpqua Bank

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man who implied he had a weapon robbed the Umpqua Bank on SW Barnes Road Friday evening.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said around 5 p.m. the man walked in, implied he was armed and demanded money. He left with an undisclosed amount of cash and ran away.

Deputies and Beaverton Police Officer Gaunt and his K9 partner Ike searched the area but did not find the suspect.

Security cameras show the man was wearing a dark jacket with a hood and dark sun glasses, but no other suspect description was provided.

If you can help identify the man, call 503.629.0111.