Girl says man followed her home from bus stop

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A middle school student told authorities a man approached her as she walked to her bus stop Friday morning, then followed her back to her house.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the 14-year-old Mountain View Middle School student said the man pulled up next to her at the intersection of SW Crisp Drive and SW Millerglen Driver in Aloha.

The girl ran back home when he got out of his car but he drove after her, waiting outside her house for several minutes before leaving.

She said the man is Hispanic and 30-40 years old with a thin build and long dark brown hair with curls at the end and no facial hair. She said his car is a new, burgundy 4-door sedan with no license plates.

Deputies said they searched the area but didn’t find a car matching that description.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reminds students to be vigilant while traveling to and from school and to report all suspicious activities to non-emergency dispatch at 503-629-0111 or to 911.