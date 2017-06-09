Brown to lawmakers: It’s time to start passing budgets

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown says talks of a special session are still too early, but time is running out for Oregon lawmakers to break their deadlock and balance the 2017-19 budget by July 10.

Brown said Thursday she wants to see a health care tax, government spending reforms and a long-term transportation package pass within the next four weeks, but she’s not sure there’s enough support for a controversial business tax overhaul.

Division over the business tax has been stalling progress on the budget, which faces a $1.4 billion funding gap.

The standoff has been stalling other less-controversial proposals, including the $8.2 billion transportation package, which labor unions threatened to derail without a business tax. Brown said the unions’ strategy is “like cutting off your nose to spite your face.”