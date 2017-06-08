Wyden at the table as Comey in spotlight

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden had a seat in the epicenter of the political world Thursday as he questioned former FBI Director James Comey during his appearance at a Senate Intelligence hearing.

Comey, fired by President Trump in early May, was making his first public comments since being dismissed from leading the FBI.

Wyden asked Comey what he would have done if “President Trump asked him to drop any investigation” into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

Comey said they would have dropped it.

A big part of the hearing and testimony centered around Comey’s relationship with Trump before, during and after his firing. Comey disputes the administration’s justifications for firing him last month,

That was just one of several instances where Comey said the Trump Administration spread “lies, plain and simple” and defamed him.

Lews & Clark Law School Professor Tung Yin told KOIN 6 News Comey’s testimony cuts both ways with the Trump White House.

“I think that what you would say is different from 2 weeks ago or a month ago is that he’s testifying under oath,” the professor said. “So there’s special gravity and credibility that comes with that. But I don’t know that we really learned anything new that we didn’t really already know or strongly suspect over the last month.”

Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley told KOIN 6 News Comey’s testimony “painted a profoundly disturbing portrait of President Trump and his administration.”

