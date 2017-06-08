Woman with dementia lost at Lloyd Center Mall

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman with dementia was separated from her husband Thursday morning and hasn’t been seen since.

Gladys Marie Garrison, 83, was at the Lloyd Center Mall around 10:30 a.m. when she and her husband were separated, police said. She is 5-foot-2-inches tall and 150 pounds with brown hair, hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a light-colored sweater and light-colored pants.

Garrison is not familiar with with area and doesn’t have a cell phone, but police said she should be able to ask for help and should know her own name.

Portland police asked anyone who sees her to call 911 so they can check her welfare.