Twins take advantage of Cano’s errors, beat Mariners

SEATTLE (AP) – Kyle Gibson pitched one-run ball into the seventh inning and the Minnesota Twins took advantage of two errors on one play by Robinson Cano in a 2-1 win over the Seattle Mariners on Thursday night.

Minnesota avoided a three-game sweep and snapped Seattle’s five-game winning streak thanks in part to unexpected blunders from one of the best defensive second basemen in the game.

With two out in the fifth inning and a runner on second, Cano misplayed Joe Mauer’s slow grounder. He compounded the mistake by trying to catch Ehire Adrianza at third base, but Cano’s throw was low, skipped past Kyle Seager and allowed Adrianza to score.

A day after giving up a game-winning home run in the ninth, Minnesota closer Brandon Kintzler got the final three outs for his 16th save.

Jason Castro homered off Seattle starter Christian Bergman (3-3) in the fourth, but was the only major mistake made by the right-hander.