Trump lawyer denies president demanded loyalty

Lawyer accusing James Comey of "unauthorized disclosures" of "privileged communications"

Marc Kasowitz personal attorney of President Donald Trump makes a statement at the National Press Club, following the congressional testimony of former FBI Director James Comey in Washington, Thursday, June 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s personal attorney said the president “never, in form or substance” directed former FBI director James Comey to stop investigating anyone.

That includes former national security adviser, Michael Flynn.

Marc Kasowitz responded to Comey’s Thursday morning testimony, in which the fired FBI director said Trump urged him to drop the Flynn case.

President Donald Trump's personal attorney Marc Kasowitz, speaks to members of the media at the National Press Club in Washington, Thursday, June 8, 2017, about the testimony of former FBI Director James Comey. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Kasowitz said that the president is “entitled to expect loyalty” from those serving the administration.

But he said Trump never told Comey, “I need loyalty, I expect loyalty,” in form or substance, as Comey claimed.

Trump tasked Kasowitz late last month with responding to matters arising from various probes of Russian interference in the election.

President Donald Trump’s lawyer is accusing fired FBI Director James Comey of “unauthorized disclosures” of “privileged communications” he had with the president.

Marc Kasowitz personal attorney of President Donald Trump, leaves a packed room at the National Press Club in Washington, Thursday, June 8, 2017 after delivering a statement following the congressional testimony of former FBI Director James Comey. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Marc Kasowitz said there continues “to be those in government who are actively attempting to undermine this administration with selective and illegal leaks of classified information and privileged communications.”

He said, “Comey has now admitted that he is one of the leakers.”

Comey said in his testimony that he leaked his memos of his conversations with the president to a friend after a tweet by the president suggested he may have taped the conversations.

Kasowitz said Trump’s team will “leave it the appropriate authorities” to determine whether the leak should be investigated.