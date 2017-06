PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 21-year-old Salem man faces rape and sodomy charges connected with late May assault.

Lekory McCrae allegedly assaulted a woman on May 29 in the 600 block of 45th Avenue NE near Salem, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.

The investigation is ongoing as McCrae was arraigned Thursday afternoon for 1st-degree rape and sodomy.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 503.540.8007.