Photo shows pickup wanted in drive-by shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Surveillance photos released late Wednesday show a full-size pickup whose driver is suspected of a drive-by shooting near Columbia City on June 1, 2017.

That day, the westbound maroon or burgundy pickup with a silver or white stripe was headed west on US 30 near milepost 33. The driver allegedly fired a gun and struck the windshield of an eastbound pickup truck.

The people in that pickup, Mindy and Raymond Griffith of St. Helens, told police the driver pointed a black semi-automatic pistol and fired. Mindy Griffith, who was driving, was struck in the face by glass fragments.

The 36-year-old woman was taken to a hospital to have the fragments removed from her eyes.

Raymond Griffith was not reported to have been hurt.

The Oregon State Police released a photo of the assailant’s vehicle on June 7. Anyone with information is urged to contact OSP Sgt. Luke Schwartz at 800.452.7888.