OSU pitcher pleaded guilty to child molestation in 2012

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon State baseball pitcher Luke Heimlich recently failed to register as a sex offender, bringing to light accusations from his past as the Beavers make a run to the College World Series.

Court documents obtained by KOIN 6 News show Heimlich is now registered and he pleaded guilty to a felony child molestation charge in 2012.

Court documents reveal that “on or between February 14 and April 3” of 2017, now 21-year-old Heimlich failed to report as a sex offender.

Legal experts told KOIN 6 News the State of Washington, where Heimlich grew up, brought forward probable cause allegations against Heimlich while he was in high school.

The State of Washington alleged the victim in the case was a 6-year-old girl. According to prosecutors, the girl said Heimlich “took her into his bedroom, pulled down her pants and touched her.” When asked where, the girl “pointed to her vaginal area,” court documents said.

According to prosecutors, she said the first time Heimlich touched her, she was 4 years old and she was 6 years old the last time it happened.

On August 27, 2012, Heimlich pleaded guilty to one count of child molestation in the first degree. He was sentenced to 24 months outpatient treatment, no contact with the victim, travel restrictions, 40 weeks of juvenile rehabilitation and was required to register as a sex offender.

His 40 weeks of rehabilitation was suspended under the Special Sex Offender Disposition Alternative, which requires:

Adolescent sex offender treatment

No further law violations

Polygraph tests

HIV testing

Probation officer and therapist

According to SSODA guidelines, after arraignment, a subpoena will be sent to the offender’s school requesting transcripts and a copy of disciplinary files.

KOIN reached out to Heimlich’s high school in Washington to find out if they knew about his guilty plea, but didn’t hear back as of 11 p.m. Thursday night. Oregon State University released the following statement in response to the Oregonian’s original story:

The Oregonian account is disturbing, and Oregon State University in no way condones the conduct as reported and that we understand was addressed years ago by the judicial system in the state of Washington.

We take this issue very seriously. “I want to make clear that each day the safety and security of our students at Oregon State University is our number one priority. Our policies and procedures provide a safe learning environment for our community and seek to ensure that all prospective and current students are treated fairly and equitably,” said Oregon State President Ed Ray. All OSU students – including student athletes – are subject to the same academic criteria, admissions standards, codes of conduct and community standards while applying to and attending the university. OSU follows the U.S. Department of Education’s recommendation that universities not allow criminal history to affect disproportionately a student’s access to higher education and opportunity for a better life. Upon learning that a student is a registered sex offender, representatives from Oregon State Student Affairs and the Department of Public Safety meet with the student immediately and coordinate with other departments as needed to mitigate risks associated with their attendance at the university. In the case of student athletes, one of the risk mitigation measures taken is that the deputy athletic director for administration and senior woman administrator is notified of the registered sex offender status and risk mitigation. Under the university’s practices, students who are listed as registered sex offenders are prohibited from living in Oregon State residence halls and from working directly with minors through any of our student employment, teaching, volunteer or outreach programs. In all university matters – and most particularly as it regards safety – Oregon State strives to be a leader and continually reviews its policies to ensure that they are aligned with the best interests of the OSU community, and particularly our student body.”

Oregon State will play Vanderbilt on June 9 in the Corvallis Super Regional. The winner of the best of 3 series will move on to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.