Missing Sherwood teen may be in downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Sherwood police are looking for a missing 17-year-old girl who left home unexpectedly on June 4 and hasn’t been seen since.

Effie “Nikki” Shaha-Walberg is 17-years-old, 5-foot-2-inches tall and 117 pounds. She was last seen wearing grey jeans, a black shirt and black shoes. She needs medication for a seizure disorder.

Police said she doesn’t have a cell phone or social media presence, but told a friend she was in downtown Portland on June 5. Police don’t know if she was alone or with someone else.

If you know where Nikki is, you are asked to call Sherwood police at 503.629.0111.