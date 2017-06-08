MAX victim remembered as courageous

ASHLAND, Ore. (AP) — The mother of a young man killed in stabbings aboard a Portland light-rail train promised mourners at a memorial service he did not die in vain.

Taliesin Namkai-Meche died May 26 from stab wounds police say were inflicted by a man who became violent after hurling anti-Muslim slurs at two girls.

At the memorial in Namkai-Meche’s hometown of Ashland, his mother Asha Deliverance invited people to leave flowers, photos and written memories of her son on an altar that held his ashes in a Himalayan sea salt urn.

As young men came forward to drop their notes, performers sang about peace, love and forgiveness.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports members of the Muslim community presented Deliverance with a letter of gratitude for raising a strong and righteous son.