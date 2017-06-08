Kenton tiny homes ‘awesome and interesting’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Fourteen women will move into a village of tiny homes in North Portland on Saturday, a joint project between the city and county and approved by the neighborhood to help the homeless.

The tiny homes in a gravel filled lot in the Kenton neighborhood. The Kenton Women’s Village has homes that are only 8×12 feet but don’t have heat or running water. Eventually there will be a group kitchen and a shower-toilet pod.

Lauren Goche, one of the neighbor volunteers, said, “I think it’s awesome and interesting, hopefully a good solution to some of the homelessness in our city.”

Catholic Charities has a contract with the county to provide on-site management and case work for the women to help them eventually find permanent housing.

The women who live in the Kenton tiny homes have been living on the street in the neighborhood.

There are items that need to be donated:

Plastic covered twin bed mattresses

Sheets

Blankets

Twin bed frames

New pillows

Compact chairs

Items for a first aid kit

Towels

Kitchen items: bowls, plates, utensils, pots, measuring cups, mugs, tongs, coffee pots, spatulas, serving spoons, mixing bowls

Hot plates

Flashlights

Solar or battery-operated fans

Mirrors

Step stools

Heat detectors with CO2 detectors

Batteries

Picnic tables

Outdoor storage container with lock

To donate, call 503.799.1740