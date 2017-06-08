Gunfire at apartment ends in Portland man’s arrest

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) ¬– A 28-year-old man was arrested after allegedly shooting a gun outside a Southwest Portland apartment building.

Eric Sokol was taken into custody in the early hours of Thursday when he was spotted leaving the vestibule of an apartment building on SW Porter Street.

Police were called to the area around 2:30 a.m. after reports of a gun being fired. Sokol had a loaded handgun at the time he was arrested, police said.

He will appear in court Friday to face charges of unlawful use of a weapon, discharging a firearm in the city, possession of a loaded firearm, recklessly endangering another person, and disorderly conduct.