Threatening letter won’t stop Good in the Hood

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Organizers of a popular multicultural art, music and food festival got a letter full of hate and threatening a “bloodbath” if the event goes on.

The 25th annual Good in the Hood festival is due to start on June 23 and president Shawn Penney said the threatening letter won’t stop that.

“This is still our neighborhood, it’s still the people’s neighborhood,” Penney said. “We’re not going to cancel it because if we cancel it, they win.”

Penney said he knew the letter wasn’t going to be good just from the outside — the envelope features an image of Ku Klux Klan members.

Inside, threats to the event, black people and Penney himself are called “freedom of speech” by the writer, who identifies as a “white power-Trump supporter.”

Portland police have assigned bias crimes detectives to the case, with help from the local FBI.

“We’re taking this very seriously,” Sgt. Pete Simpson said. “Part of our assessment here is to figure out the credibility of that threat. It is alarming, we’re disheartened to see things like this happen.”

The festival in Northeast Portland is hosted by Good in the Hood, a non-profit organization focused on engaging communities with music, food and resources. The event starts on June 23 with a community parade through NE Portland and ends at Lillis-Albina Park.

“This year is going to be a great event,” Penney said. “That letter isn’t going to scare us. We aren’t going to run away from it.”