DC bar to give free drinks for Trump tweets about Comey

WASHINGTON (KOIN) — A bar in Washington, D.C. will be giving out free drinks every time President Donald Trump tweets about James Comey during his testimony.

On Thursday morning, the former FBI director is set to testify before Congress on the investigation into Russian meddling in the U.S. presidential election.

It will be Comey’s first public comments since being fired by Trump and, according to his prepared remarks, he will talk about the president’s efforts to put the investigation behind him.

Union Pub posted to their Twitter page on Wednesday morning saying they would buy a round of drinks for everyone each time Trump tweeted about Comey.

TOMORROW: We open at 9:30AM & buying a round of drinks for the house every time @realDonaldTrump Tweets about the #ComeyHearing! #ThisTown pic.twitter.com/7xX4btxKoC — Union Pub (@UnionPub) June 7, 2017

According to their Twitter, this “special” will run until 4 p.m. or until Comey’s testimony is over, “whichever is earlier.”

Union Pub will be opening its door at 9:30 a.m., and they aren’t the only bar starting earlier than usual. Multiple bars across the country are offering politically-themed cocktails for those looking for a place to watch the hearing live.

Shaw’s Tavern in D.C. is also starting their day at 9:30 a.m. The tavern will be serving Russian vodka cocktails and an “FBI breakfast.”

Bars in San Francisco and Houston are offering special drinks during Comey’s hearing as well.

Comey is set to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee at 7 a.m. PST