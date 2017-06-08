Closing arguments expected in Jaime Tinoco case

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Closing arguments are expected Friday in the trial of the man accused of killing Nicole Laube in 2014.

Jaime Tinoco’s trial started Tuesday in a Washington County court. A jury of 3 men and 11 women have heard testimony from prosecutors and defense.

In a taped confession played during the prosecution’s open statements, Tinoco confessed he “was thinking about doing the same thing” to Laube as he did to a woman he was convicted of raping outside Autzen Stadium after a football game in September 2014.

Tinoco’s attorneys argued there is no DNA evidence linking him to Laube’s murder and he was pressured into confessing.