Wrong-way motorcyclist dies after crashing into car

COLUMBIA CO., Ore. (KOIN) — A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday after speeding and crashing head-on into a car, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said.

The crash happened just before 7 p.m. at W Kappler Road near Old Bunker Hill Road.

Investigators said 21-year-old Brandon Brissett was driving his 2013 Suzuki southbound in the northbound lane when he crashed head-on into a Honda Civic.

Deputies said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Honda, 20-year-old Tyson Singlestad, was reportedly taken to Emanuel Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said evidence shows Brissett was speeding at the time of the crash.