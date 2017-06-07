Vancouver bank robber fails to get cash twice

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who tried but failed to rob 2 Vancouver banks on Tuesday.

The man first tried robbing a Key Bank on the 13000 block of SE Mill Plain Boulevard around 4:30 p.m., Vancouver Police Dept. said.

He reportedly walked into the bank, approached a teller and yelled at her to give him money from her drawer. But police said she couldn’t open the drawer, so the suspect ran out on foot.

About 40 minutes later, the man tried robbing a Chase Bank on the 8200 block of NE Vancouver Mall Drive. He reportedly told a teller he was robbing the bank and that he wanted money, to which the teller responded by saying, “no.”

The suspect then walked out and hasn’t been seen since.

He is described as a white man in his 50s wearing a denim shirt and hat.

Anyone with information on his identity should call 360.487.7399.