Salem street may get sidewalk after 1st grader hit

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — Marion County is considering adding a sidewalk on Arizona Avenue where a pickup truck hit a 1st grader Monday on her way home from school.

Scott Elementary School Principal Sara Casebeer told KOIN 6 News the girl was walking with a group of other students right before the crash happened.

While the other kids stopped at the driveway, Casebeer said the girl kept walking. But Arizona Avenue doesn’t have sidewalks, so the students were basically walking down the side of the road.

Witnesses said the driver was visibly frustrated and could be heard yelling about traffic congestion right before he crashed into the girl.

“I noticed a truck coming in and he just quickly turned into his driveway, kind of forced his way into his driveway,” one parent who witnessed the crash said.

In response to the crash, Casebeer said school staff will start walking students all the way down Arizona Avenue on their way home from school.

“We are going to have staff lead the children to the crosswalk, to the crossing guard,” she said. “We have staff always out there, but now we are going to be escorting them, walking them down to the crosswalk on Brown Road.”

Casebeer said the county is also considering adding a sidewalk on Arizona Avenue so students will have a clear path to walk on. Brown Road recently got sidewalks, but it took the neighborhood association 2 years to make it happen.

Police told KOIN 6 News the man who hit the 1st grader hasn’t been charged.

The girl who was hit by the pickup truck is said to be recovering.