Portland pothole patrol adds private contractors

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The City of Portland is battling potholes in a new way — with private contractors.

The rough winter caused an abundance of potholes that cause problems for drivers and cyclists — and for PBOT. There are so many potholes, a limited amount of crews and even less time.

The city will continue to fix the potholes on the city streets while the private contractors will take care of the potholes on residential streets.

“I think we all know we need good weather to do it and we finally got a good decent stretch of good weather that’s why we are out here,” Portland City Commissioner Dan Saltzman said. “We are not just patching, we are fixing the potholes. These are designed to be permanent fixes, not just a winter patch.”

Since January, the city has fixed more than 8000 potholes but there are thousands more to fill.