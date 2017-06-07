PDX 911 center accused of lying about call wait times

Related Coverage Report: 911 center loses thousands of emergency calls

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Bureau of Emergency Communications has been lying to the Portland City Council about how long it takes 911 operators to answer emergency calls, a new Ombudsman report claims.

Although BOEC has dealt with staffing shortages and technological flaws for years, numbers given to the city indicate they are exceeding call response standards.

Call response time is counted from “the moment a call is received by the 911 center to the point in time when an individual operator gets on the line,” Ombudsman said.

Since 2004, the bureau has been using a system called the Reno Solution to filter out accidental 911 calls made from cellphones. Callers who make it through the screening process are put through to a 911 operator or placed on hold until one becomes available.

But the system caused a flaw in BOEC’s ability to answer 911 calls. In December 2016, Ombudsman reported that the Reno Solution caused thousands of 911 calls to be lost, and left operators with no way of calling those people back.

The flaw directly impacted the bureau’s average 911 call response time, according to Ombudsman, but it wasn’t reflected in the numbers provided to the city council. The watchdog group says bureau leaders have known about the incongruencies for years, but continue to report incorrect and misleading call response times.

“Reporting on its performance for fiscal year 2014-15, the bureau provided information to City Council that could not have been true: it reported that the bureau was answering 100% of 911 calls in under 20 seconds,” Ombudsman’s report states. “At the same time, it reported that 258 calls to 911 held for longer than 2 minutes.”

Employees have reportedly spoken up about the incorrect reports, in addition to the Reno Solution’s impact on the bureau’s ability to accurately reflect response times for cellphone calls. But, “for unknown reason, the problem went unaddressed.”

Ombudsman is recommending city leaders follow a number of steps to ensure the 911 service’s performance data collection and reporting are accurate in the future.

KOIN 6 News reached out to BOEC for comment but has not heard back.