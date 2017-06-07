Grand Floral Parade to kick off Saturday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Spirit Mountain Casino Grand Floral Parade has been a beloved Portland tradition for more than 100 years.

The parade festivities kick off on Wednesday at 1 p.m. with the Fred Meyer Junior Parade. Children from all over the city come to celebrate and dress in costume, transform wagons into floats, decorate their bikes or just parade around with their pets and family members.

Those interested in this free event should head to the Hollywood District.

Then, the Rose Festival Grand Floral Parade will make its way to Portland Saturday at 10 a.m.

The parade will feature 16 full-size all-floral floats, 13 all-floral mini-floats, 13 marching bands and 22 equestrian units.

Sitting at the head of this year’s Reser’s Fine Foods float is the Aztec Empress.

The camel’s fur is made of real chopped coconut palm fiber while the inside of the camel’s mouth is made to look as real as possible by texturing it with raspberry-tinted cornmeal.

The Aztec Empress will be accompanied by belly dancers along the 4-mile parade route.

This float will be one of many for Portlanders to enjoy.

Kendra Comerford has been working hard to make this year’s parade as special as previous years. She has a hand in everything from float design to fabrication for 26 years.

Comerford said, “It is a happy thing. The city of Portland comes together to celebrate and you can feel it,”

This year’s parade will start by traveling through the Memorial Coliseum then down MLK Jr. Blvd, across the Burnside Bridge, and into downtown Portland, ending at Lincoln High School.

Weather for Saturday is supposed to be in the high 60s with a chance of rain.