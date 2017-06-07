Couple gets 40-plus years in prison for sexual abuse

FLORENCE, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon woman and her husband have each been sentenced to more than 40 years in prison for sexual abuse charges.

The Register-Guard reports 45-year-old Doreen Cater and 44-year-old Greg Cater pleaded guilty as charged Tuesday. They were then sentenced.

Doreen Cater was sentenced to 41 years and eight months in prison for a total of 112 charges relating to the repeated abuse of two children between 2011 and 2015.

Greg Cater was sentenced to 45 years and 10 months in prison for a total of 96 charges.

Charges against the couple originally were filed in Lane County in December 2015, after a woman reported to police that she had found photographs that Greg Cater had taken of two children wearing lingerie and “minimal underwear.”