Couple gets 40-plus years in prison for sexual abuse

The couple pleaded guilty on Tuesday

The Associated Press Published:
Mugshots of Greg and Doreen Cater as seen on Lane County's website on June 7, 2017.
FLORENCE, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon woman and her husband have each been sentenced to more than 40 years in prison for sexual abuse charges.

The Register-Guard reports 45-year-old Doreen Cater and 44-year-old Greg Cater pleaded guilty as charged Tuesday. They were then sentenced.

Doreen Cater was sentenced to 41 years and eight months in prison for a total of 112 charges relating to the repeated abuse of two children between 2011 and 2015.

Greg Cater was sentenced to 45 years and 10 months in prison for a total of 96 charges.

Charges against the couple originally were filed in Lane County in December 2015, after a woman reported to police that she had found photographs that Greg Cater had taken of two children wearing lingerie and “minimal underwear.”