Chubby white man wanted in attempted kidnapping

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KOIN) — A short, chubby man in his 30s is the suspect in an attempted kidnapping that left a Beaverton teenager shaken but unhurt.

The chubby 30-ish suspect is a white man about 5-feet-6, with red hair and prescription-style glasses. He was wearing a gray zip-up hooded sweatshirt, a blue shirt with gray short that may have had a white stripe.

The 16-year-old was walking in the 5800 block of SW Erickson Avenue toward Allen Boulevard around 1 p.m. Wednesday when a man walked past her in the opposite direction, police said.

But the man used his right hand to grab her arm and held a knife in his left hand while he threatened to hurt her. He tried to force her toward a parked car in an apartment complex on SW Erickson when a woman walked out.

The suspect let the teen go, ran to his car and drove away north on SW Erickson.

The teen ran to her apartment and Beaverton police said she was not hurt.

The chubby 30-ish suspect is a white man about 5-feet-6, with red hair and prescription-style glasses. He was wearing a gray zip-up hooded sweatshirt, a blue shirt with gray short that may have had a white stripe.

He drove off in a dark sedan.

The investigation is underway. Anyone with information should call Beaverton police at 503.629.0111 and reference case number 17-1580963.