Dog on wheels looks for 2nd chance

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — Local shelters are home to many puppies and kittens, but some animals have a harder time finding a home, which includes those with disabilities.

KOIN 6 News recently met a special dog named Sporty, who’s looking for a second chance while also learning how to get around with his new set of wheels.

Not long ago, Sporty lost the use of his back legs.

Veterinarian Lauren Overman told KOIN 6 News Sporty was brought to the Humane Society for Southwest Washington after his owner became disabled, and couldn’t take care of the pup.

“He was very well taken care of by his previous owner,” Overman said. “He started to lose function in his back legs about a year prior and it was a slow progression. And they managed it, and it finally got to the point where they couldn’t manage it any longer.”

Sporty’s previous owners already bought him a wheelchair, and it’s a first for the Humane Society.

They worry it may be hard for Sporty, who’s about 10 years old, to find a new home due to his special needs.

However, Sporty’s wheels don’t seem to be slowing him down in the slightest, and whoever does adopt him may have a hard time keeping up.

If you want to adopt Sporty, you can learn more about him on the Humane Society for Southwest Washington’s website.