Ships to arrive in Portland for Fleet Week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Rose Festival Fleet — US Navy, US Coast Guard and Royal Canadian Navy ships — will arrive at the downtown Portland waterfront on Wednesday and Thursday.

The ships will be anchored in the Willamette River from June 7 until June 12. The first ships will arrive at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday and the last of the vessels will depart on Monday.

Their arrival will force multiple bridges downtown to lift several times, so it will impact traffic. People should expect delays.

Some of the ships will be open for free tours, so stay tuned for more information.