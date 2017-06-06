Police shoot VXR bank robbery suspect in traffic stop

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — Police reportedly shot a suspect accused of robbing a Vancouver iQ Credit Union Tuesday afternoon, officials confirmed.

The bank robbery happened around 2:20 p.m. at the iQ Credit Union on the 15000 block of NE Fourth Plain Boulevard, Vancouver Police Dept. said.

The suspect was reportedly armed with a rifle and wearing a ski mask when he robbed the bank. He then got into a getaway car and took off, police said.

Officers caught up with the man and tried pulling him over. Reports then came in of an officer-involved shooting. Police said the suspect was shot in the area of NE 182nd Avenue and NE 76th Street. It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

The suspect’s condition is unknown at this time.

A Vancouver resident told KOIN 6 News he heard a crash and shots fired.

“I was out in my shop working, front door was open, and I heard a siren in the distance. And then I heard a big bang, a crash, and I thought one of the trees had come down beside my shop,” Jesse Hurley said. “About that time I heard a ‘pop pop pop pop’. I knew it was gunfire, so I walked out to the road and looked to the south and saw all the excitement being created.”

Traffic in the area is blocked while police investigate at the 2 scenes.

KOIN 6 News will have more information shortly.