Missing woman, 21, may have fallen into McKenzie River

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a 21-year-old woman who has been missing since last week might have fallen into the McKenzie River.

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office says Kendall Smith of Springfield vanished during a picnic Thursday at the Hayden Bridge boat ramp.

A friend said he was gathering up their belongings when he heard Smith scream, and what sounded like someone falling or jumping into the water.

Smith is 5-foot-6, 135 pounds. She has wavy dark hair with a red tint and was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue jeans. She was not wearing shoes.