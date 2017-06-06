Kelso bust finds $250K in heroin; 2 arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Nearly a quarter-million dollars worth of heroin was seized when 2 people with alleged drug ties to Mexico were arrested in Kelso on June 1.

Fahri Yasser Abdala Rosas and Neftaly Rosas-Guzman were arrested when agents with the Cowlitz Wahkiakum Narcotics Task Force and the Longview Street Crimes searched a home in Kelso.

The warrant at 1636 Minor Road found 5.5 pounds of heroin and 256 grams — about 9 ounces — of meth were seize. Two vehicles and $4751 in cash were also found.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.