Cully neighborhood sick of ‘Zombie RVs’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Neighbors in Northeast Portland’s Cully Neighborhood say a so-called Zombie RV has been sitting on their street since April. There are sensory clues to how long it’s been there.

Trash surrounds the RV. Beer bottles, old strollers and the smell of human waste is detectable from quite a distance.

Just down the road is another RV, but neighbors aren’t as concerned about that one. And they told KOIN 6 News it all comes down to respect.

“These people down the street, they are obeying the rules, they are just parked there and they will move on after a period of time,” neighbor Shawn Sullivan told KOIN 6 News. “But we can’t do anything about this (Zombie RV) right here even though they are in violation of all the campsite rules.”

Neighbors said the City of Portland isn’t doing anything about it — but that’s because they can’t.

The unwritten policy is that if there is somebody living in it, the city won’t tow it. That is about to change, though, and the city has been posting new 72-hour towing notices.

The city said they’ve been working on a pilot program that will remove problem RVs and will implement the changes in the next few weeks.

“By June we will have a policy in place that those abandoned RVs that are displaying human waste or drug paraphernalia will be subject to being towed,” Commissioner Dan Saltzman told KOIN 6 News in late April.