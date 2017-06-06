Cops: Man steals purse, strips, gets arrested

Witnesses provided a detailed description

KOIN 6 News Staff Published:
The Black Rock Coffee Bar at 17455 SW TV Highway in Aloha, as seen on Google Street View, June 6, 2017
The Black Rock Coffee Bar at 17455 SW TV Highway in Aloha, as seen on Google Street View, June 6, 2017

ALOHA, Ore. (KOIN) — A man who allegedly stole a purse and wallet from an Aloha coffee shop was arrested not long after when deputies spotted a naked man who matched witness descriptions.

Patrick L. Jones went into the back door of the Black Rock Coffee Bar around 9 a.m. Tuesday, stole the purse and wallet, and then took off on a bike, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.

A customer confronted the burglar, got the items back and took a picture as the suspect rode off.

Jones, 34, was found naked around 173rd and Alexander as deputies searched the area. They also found clothes and a bike that matched the witness descriptions.

He’s being held in the Washington County Jail for burglary and theft.