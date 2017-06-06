Cops: Man steals purse, strips, gets arrested

ALOHA, Ore. (KOIN) — A man who allegedly stole a purse and wallet from an Aloha coffee shop was arrested not long after when deputies spotted a naked man who matched witness descriptions.

Patrick L. Jones went into the back door of the Black Rock Coffee Bar around 9 a.m. Tuesday, stole the purse and wallet, and then took off on a bike, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.

A customer confronted the burglar, got the items back and took a picture as the suspect rode off.

Jones, 34, was found naked around 173rd and Alexander as deputies searched the area. They also found clothes and a bike that matched the witness descriptions.

He’s being held in the Washington County Jail for burglary and theft.