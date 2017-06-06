Car severed after speeding driver hits bridge

FOREST GROVE, Ore. (KOIN) — A late night crash killed the only occupant of a car that hit a concrete barrier on a bridge and split the car into 2 pieces.

Around 11:15 p.m. Monday, a car was headed south on B Street toward Highway 47 when the driver crossed into oncoming traffic at a high rate of speed. The driver tried to correct but lost control and hit the barrier at the Gales Creek Bridge.

The driver, who has not yet been publicly identified, was ejected and died at the scene.

The investigation into the cause of the crash continues.