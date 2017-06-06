Bend mother may be charged in daughter’s suicide

BEND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a mother’s role in the 2016 suicide of her daughter in a motel room.

The Bulletin reported Monday police believe probable cause exists to charge Linda Jonsson with second-degree manslaughter.

Sonja Mae Jonsson committed suicide Aug. 25, swallowing a large amount of prescription drugs. Linda Jonsson was staying in the room with her and called authorities after her daughter died.

Bend Police Officer Josiah Pacheco says in a search warrant affidavit that on the day of the suicide, Linda Jonsson told him she observed her daughter take the pills and had dictated a suicide note for her.

Pacheco says Jonsson also told police she had given her daughter water to swallow the tablets and four prescription pain pills prescribed to the mother.

Jonsson disputes those statements.