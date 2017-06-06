2 workers injured in hit-and-run on I-5 near Wilsonville

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two construction workers were injured in a hit-and-run early Monday on I-5 near Wilsonville.
Oregon State Police say the workers were hit four miles south of Wilsonville at milepost 280.
The driver allegedly took off. The workers’ conditions are unknown.
Two NB lanes of the I-5 are closed at milepost 280 during an investigation. Officials say travelers should expect major delays.
The driver of a Jeep was arrested near the scene of the crash for speeding and driving recklessly on the shoulder. The incident appears to be unrelated to the hit-and-run.