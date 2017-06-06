2 workers injured in hit-and-run on I-5 near Wilsonville

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two construction workers were injured in a hit-and-run early Monday on I-5 near Wilsonville.

Oregon State Police say the workers were hit four miles south of Wilsonville at milepost 280.

The driver allegedly took off. The workers’ conditions are unknown.

Two NB lanes of the I-5 are closed at milepost 280 during an investigation. Officials say travelers should expect major delays.

Traffic is snarled @ I-5 MP 280 NB (north of Donald/Aurora). Two highway workers injured following hit and run crash. pic.twitter.com/gLQmNJP4Gu — Oregon State Police (@ORStatePolice) June 6, 2017

The driver of a Jeep was arrested near the scene of the crash for speeding and driving recklessly on the shoulder. The incident appears to be unrelated to the hit-and-run.

While investigating this crash the driver of this Jeep was arrested for driving recklessly at a high rate of speed on shoulder. pic.twitter.com/cFqn8tmVUt — Oregon State Police (@ORStatePolice) June 6, 2017