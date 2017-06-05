Salem girl, 16, killed while riding off-road vehicle

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — A 16-year-old Salem girl was killed while riding an off-road vehicle over the weekend, according to Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Kate Christofferson was a passenger on the Yamaha Rhino UTV when the crash happened Sunday around 5:40 p.m. on the 7000 block of 54th Avenue NE.

The driver, a 17-year-old boy, lost control of the UTV and slammed on the brakes, causing it to roll over. Christofferson was killed instantly, deputies said.

The boy was treated for unknown injuries and released from the hospital.

Investigators said both teens weren’t wearing helmets or safety belts at the time.

“This is a tragic incident but a time for us to reflect as a community and ensure that when we are operating off-road vehicles that we are utilizing safety precautions like seat belts and helmets,” Marion County Sgt. Todd Moquin said in a press release.

KOIN 6 News will have more information shortly.