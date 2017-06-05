R2DToo 2: Tiny houses, more people, near the MAX

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Right 2 Dream Too homeless camp is just about completely moved to its new location on city-owned property near the Moda Center.

The camp, which had been at NW 4th and Burnside for about 5 years, began moving May 26 to the new site on N. Thunderbird Way, off North Interstate. Water is hooked up and electricity will be connected soon.

Though the sites are about the same size, the new camp will house more people — 35 men, 20 women and 15 couples. There are also 10 tiny houses on the site.

Sarah Chandler, one of the spokespeople for Right 2 Dream Too, also lives there. “Being homeless is not anybody’s ideal situation,” she told KOIN 6 News. “It is not something anyone wants to do.”

Most of the social services homeless campers may need are in the area, and the city is working on transportation for them. The camp is located next to a MAX line.

Bob Naito, the hotel developer who sued the city to get R2DTOO out of its old spot, said his lawsuit will go away.

“The lawsuit was over the illegal use (of land by the campers.) The illegal use is gone now,” he said.

Campers who spoke with KOIN 6 News said they are happy with the location. Though this is a temporary spot, Right 2 Dream Too could be near the Moda Center for a few years.