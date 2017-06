PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A MAX train struck and killed by a pedestrian in Washington County, TriMet said.

Beaverton Police said they were responding to Baseline Road and 175th Ave. Baseline is closed between 173rd-178th.

KOIN 6 News is on the way to the scene and will have more information soon.

Blue Line disrupted due to collision between pedestrian and MAX. Shuttle buses serving stations between Merlo/SW 158th and Willow Creek TC. — TriMet (@trimet) June 5, 2017

BPD responding to Tri-met max train verse pedestrian crash at Baseline/175th. Baseline is closed between 173rd/178th. — Beaverton Police (@BeavertonPolice) June 5, 2017