PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities have recovered a man’s body from the Columbia River.

Lt. Chad Gaidos of the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said late Sunday that deputies on the river patrol responded after someone at Captain’s Moorage in Portland saw the body near one of the boat slips.

Gaidos said there were no signs of foul play, and the body was being turned over to the medical examiner. No further details are being released until after the man is identified and his family notified.