Motorcyclist seriously hurt after crash at Hagg Lake

Uziel Guzman-Avendano's injuries are potentially life-threatening

KOIN 6 News Staff Published:
Uziel Guzman-Avendano, 26, was seriously injured after crashing his 2006 Yamaha motorcycle at Hagg Lake, June 5, 2017. (WCSO)

WASHINGTON CO., Ore. (KOIN) — A 26-year-old man sustained potentially life-threatening injuries after crashing his motorcycle Monday at Hagg Lake.

Uziel Guzman-Avendano was riding around Hagg Lake with a group of motorcyclists when he failed to negotiate a curve and hit a guard rail around 7:10 p.m., according to Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

An air ambulance transported him to a trauma center at a local hospital. Authorities said he had serious injuries that were potentially life-threatening.

Investigators don’t believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as it becomes avialable.