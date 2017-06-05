MAX wedding ring thief suspect to be in court

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The man accused of stealing a wedding ring and backpack from one of the MAX attack heroes will make his 1st appearance in court on Monday afternoon.

George Tschaggeny was arrested Friday morning after police say they found him wearing Ricky Best’s wedding ring. Police believe Tschaggeny stole the ring off Best’s body. He’s expected to be in court around 2:30 p.m.

A tip from a Domino’s Pizza worker led to Tschaggeny’s arrest.

Rachael Mallory, the general manager of the Domino’s Pizza at Northeast 36th and Sandy, alerted Portland Police to a homeless camp where the 51-year-old alleged thief was living.

“I stepped out for a break around 10 o’clock (Thursday) night, and I opened up my phone and the first thing I saw on Facebook was the photos of the gentleman that got off the MAX and that had stole the items from the MAX attack victim,” Mallory told KOIN 6 News.

Best’s family realized the items were missing while making funeral arrangements Thursday, police said. Upon reviewing surveillance video of the crime scene, police determined the bag had been stolen.

A wallet from inside the backpack is still missing, Best’s son, Erik, told KOIN 6 News. The wallet had contact information for people Best served with in the Army and his family wants that information so they can get in touch with those people. Police are urging people to be on the lookout for the wallet.

Best, a 53-year-old Army veteran, was stabbed to death after standing up for two girls being verbally assaulted by a man on the MAX. He was a 23-year Army veteran and father of 4.