‘Intoxicated’ wrong-way driver crashes on Hwy 217

Police advise using alternate route near US-26

Serious crash has Hwy 217 north to Hwy 26 West closed, June 5 2017. (Beaverton Police)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A serious crashed closed Highway 217 Northbound near US-26 early Monday morning.

Beaverton Police say preliminary information shows an intoxicated wrong-way driver caused the crash around 4 a.m. No details about the victims’ conditions has been released.

According to officials, OR-217 Northbound to US-26 will be closed for an extended amount of time while they investigate. They advise using an alternate route.

