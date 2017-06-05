‘Intoxicated’ wrong-way driver crashes on Hwy 217

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A serious crashed closed Highway 217 Northbound near US-26 early Monday morning.

Beaverton Police say preliminary information shows an intoxicated wrong-way driver caused the crash around 4 a.m. No details about the victims’ conditions has been released.

According to officials, OR-217 Northbound to US-26 will be closed for an extended amount of time while they investigate. They advise using an alternate route.

KOIN 6 News will have more information soon.

TRAFFIC ALERT: OR 217 NB ramp to US-26 is CLOSED due to serious crash. Take alternate route. Expect longtime closure @KOINNews #koin6traffic pic.twitter.com/8hq7xbVV4h — Claire Anderson (@ClaireKOIN) June 5, 2017

Please be patient. Crash investigation proceeding as fast as possible. Use alternate routes, drive with caution. Jf pic.twitter.com/I5fttVI0VN — Beaverton Police (@BeavertonPolice) June 5, 2017