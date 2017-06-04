Videos: ‘Free speech’ protesters in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Thousands of people with diametrically opposing views of President Donald Trump and a heavy police presence worked diligently to keep the events peaceful, and at least 3 people were arrested early in the day for agitating people from other groups.

But later in the rallies, a fringe group began clashing with police, who responded by moving them out of Chapman Square and away from Terry Schrunk Plaza.

Below is a compilation of videos from the KOIN 6 News crews who covered the events: