Rick Best funeral, procession set for Monday morning

MILWAUKIE, Ore. (KOIN) — An Army veteran and father of 4 who stepped in to protect 2 teenage girls on a MAX train will be laid to rest Monday morning.

Ricky Best, 53, lost his life while defending the girls, one of whom was wearing a hijab, from a man who went on a racist tirade before pulling a knife on 3 people.

His funeral is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday at Christ the King Catholic Church at 7414 SE Michael Drive in Milwaukie, Oregon. People are expected to begin filling seats at 8:45 a.m.

After the service, a funeral procession will take place at 1:15 p.m. from Christ the King Church to Willamette National Cemetery where Best will be laid to rest.

People interested in viewing the procession can line the following route:

SE Fuller Road to SE Monterey Road

East on SE Monterey Road across 82nd Avenue

East on SE Monterey Road past the Clackamas Town Center

Over the bridge to SE SE Bob Schumacher Road

North on SE Bob Schumacher Road to Idleman Road

East on Idleman Road to Mt. Scott Boulevard

East on Mt. Scott Boulevard to Willamette National Cemetery

Parking at Christ the King Church will be limited, but once the lot is full cars may be parked at Clackamas Town Center in the northwest corner lot near 82nd Avenue and SE Monterey Avenue. Shuttles will take those who park there to the church.

Best and 23-year-old Taliesin Myrddin Mankai Meche, 23, who was also killed in the attack, were honored at an interfaith service hosted by the Muslim Educational Trust on Sunday night. A third victim, 21-year-old Micah David-Cole Fletcher, survived.

KOIN 6 News will be at Best’s funeral and procession Monday morning.