Portland braces for Sunday’s opposing political rallies

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Groups with diametrically opposing views of President Trump and the world will exercise their constitutionally protected right to free speech while simultaneously touching the boundaries of other constitutional protections in downtown Portland Sunday.

The rallies, coming as they do in the wake of the brutal MAX attack where 2 people died and a third seriously wounded as they stood up to a a man harassing a teenage girl in a hijab, expose the raw nerve that often lies just beneath the surface in Portland and elsewhere.

Extra fuel was added to the fire when Mayor Ted Wheeler called on the federal government to revoke the already-issued permit for a group planning the Trump Free Speech Rally in Terry Schrunk Plaza. The park — which is federal land in the heart of the city — has often been the scene of rallies, including one on Saturday dubbed “The March For Truth PDX.”

What’s expected

Hundreds, perhaps thousands, of people are expected to attend the competing and nearby rallies. Dozens of human rights groups are planning to gather in front of Portland City Hall, while across the street a pro-Trump rally is expected to bring hundreds.

Another faction of anti-Trump activists will be gathering in nearby Chapman Square. Portland Stands United Against Hate, made up of dozens of community groups from churches, labor and immigrant rights, say they will stand up to what it sees as a hate group.

Nico Judd with Portland Stands United Against Hate told KOIN 6 News, “Portland will take a deep breath and realize this is a moment we need to stand up for.”

Organizers of the Trump Free Speech Rally maintain their gathering at Terry Schrunk Plaza will be peaceful. Organizer Joey Gibson with Patriot Prayer said they will kick out anyone with racist speech or signs.

But one of their main speakers on Sunday afternoon is Kyle Chapman, also known as Based Stickman, fought with anti-Fascist protesters in Berkley, California and broke a sign post over someone’s head.

One big issue is whether the Trump supporters will have their own armed security around the perimeter of the federally-owned park, where no guns are allowed. Opponents plan to use physical force, if necessary.

James Buchal, the head of the Multnomah County Republican Party, told KOIN 6 News he’s in favor of a private, armed security force to protect Republicans at their public events.

Law enforcement

Wheeler, who said he will be at the police command post during the rallies, said there will be a significant police presence in the downtown area.

“The goal is to keep everybody separated, respect First Amendment rights for everybody to speak their piece,” the mayor told KOIN 6 News.

Law enforcement officials are expecting a confrontation between groups on Sunday between City Hall and the Federal Building.

KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story throughout the day.